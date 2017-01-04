On the heels of opening a new sidewalk on Ash Street, the City of Ashland is taking another step towards “walkability” and improving its transportation.

Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer announced last week that the City had obtained a Missouri Department of Transportation grant to build a Main Street sidewalk from Broadway south to Henry Clay.

“This is another step towards making Ashland a more walk-able, more live-able community,” said Mayor Rhorer.

The grant is an “80-20” grant, with the City of Ashland providing 20% of the funding – about $60,000 of the $300,000-approximate cost of the project.

Main Street has long been identified by residents living in the area as being in critical need of a sidewalk due to the number of students who walk to schools – either the Elementary School or the Middle School – or those who want to want to safely travel by foot or bicycle from one end of town to the other.

Rhorer said the project would be similar to this past year’s Ash Street project.

By Bruce Wallace