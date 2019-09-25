The September 17th City Council meeting was quiet and short, with a focus on public works activities. During the “Public Comments” time, Assembly of God Church representative Ann Jackson communicated a request to close off a section of Kristi Lane on Halloween night from 6pm to 9pm in order to accommodate a safe neighborhood trick or treat event. Mayor Gene Rhorer stated that before the council could consider the request, residents in that neighborhood would need to be notified and asked for input, and that they would need recommendation from Police Chief Lyn Woolford.

In bills and ordinances, the council approved an ordinance for the final plat of Lakeview Estates Plat 9, and one authorizing the Mayor to enter into a cooperative agreement to partner with Southern Boone School District to share the costs of repairs made to Henry Clay Blvd. and the driveway/sidewalk of the elementary school.

In Public Works news, Manager James Creel shared the following:

• New light fixtures have now been installed in all city park shelters;

• Maintenance is working on an extension to a storm water ditch on Redwing St.;

• Redwood Dr. is having curb removal and replacement repairs;

• The City Park dog park bench and waste station pads should be poured this next week;

By Ernie Wren

Photo: Apple Butter volunteers, some who grew up watching their grandparents participate, slice peeled apples in preparation for Saturday’s big day of kettle cooking.