After being unsure why sales tax collections were down for the first few months of the new fiscal year, Ashland City Administrator Lyn Woolford did some checking.

A few phone calls paid off for the city.

Woolford discovered that the concrete sold by Central Concrete which was made at their plant on Angel Lane was being properly taxed, however, that sales tax was going to the City of Columbia.

After discovering the error, Woolford said Monday he would report at last night’s Board of Aldermen meeting that the City of Ashland would receive a windfall of about $11,000.

“This goes back to last year,” Woolford said, referring to concrete mixed and sold for the new Cartwright Technology Park development near the Columbia Regional Airport.

“It was just a simple reporting error,” Woolford said, “they will fix that at the state department of revenue.”

Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer was pleased with the news.

“The city budget can always use an injection of cash,” Rhorer said. “This was an honest mistake and we are glad it has been fixed.”

By Bruce Wallace