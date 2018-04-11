LEAD PHOTO: Southern Boone Chamber award winners were celebrated in January of this year at the Optimist Club. Above, Jason Reynolds and Tracy Banning of Angell & Company, Margaret Campbell and Bill Lloyd.

The annual “Chamber Days” event and the Southern Boone Economic Development Council’s Leaders Breakfast are annual events to celebrate area businesses and give business leaders the opportunity to network.

At next week’s events, the business leaders from the area will have something to truly celebrate – growth, new businesses and a very bright economic future for Southern Boone County.

“This is a continuation of our local business celebration, but we also have a lot of growth to celebrate and we will have four speakers to talk about some of the bigger projects in our community,” said SBEDC president Bill Lloyd.

The Chamber Days, April 19-21, is being kicked off by the Southern Boone Community Leaders Breakfast (formerly known as the Leadership Breakfast). The theme for this year’s Community Leaders Breakfast is “Collaborating to Enhance Southern Boone County”. Members from both the Southern Boone Economic Development Council and Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce “collaborated” and developed a great program for this year.

At the breakfast, participants can learn about high profile developments from speakers Kip Batye with the YMCA, Chris Felmlee with Southern Boone School District, Dave Babel, with Reece & Nichols, who represents the Richardson Family with their development on the east side of Highway 63, and Larry Potterfield, with Cartwright Business & Technology Park.

Presentation of the 2018 Eagle Award and announcement of the Business of the Year will also be included in the program.

By Bruce Wallace