Next week’s Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Days will have special events for everyone.

The annual event is an effort to build awareness of Southern Boone merchants, says chamber president Jason Reynolds.

“Chamber Days puts the spotlight on Ashland and Hartsburg local businesses,” Reynolds said. “We want to celebrate those businesses and show everyone what they have to offer right here at home.”

Events during Chamber Days include Thursday morning’s Leadership Breakfast at the Optimist Club. Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

The annual Chamber Days BBQ will be held at the Callaway Bank / YMCA parking lot. The BBQ is sponsored by Callaway Bank, the Southern Boone YMCA, Angell & Co., and Mizzou Therapy Services.

In addition to the breakfast and the BBQ, there will be a fund raiser for the Learning Garden, an Elementary Art Show as well as the annual Garden Club Plant Show and Sale.

Ribbon cuttings will be held at Skyline Cafe, Farmer’s Insurance, Jose Jalapenos, Cameo Construction, and Hoyle Chiropractic.

By Bruce Wallace