The Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce unanimously endorsed the Boone County Proposition One road and bridge tax at their monthly meeting Thursday morning.

Proposition One, a half-cent sales tax, will be up for renewal on the August 8 ballot. Voters will also select a new state representative for District 50 – which includes Southern Boone County. Candidates Michela Skelton (D-Columbia) and Sara Walsh (R-Ashland) are vying for the seat.

Southern District Commissioner Fred Parry and former Governor Roger Wilson were at the chamber meeting to re-introduce the road/bridge tax to business owners and answer questions.

“This is not a new tax – it is a renewal,” Parry said. “Good roads and bridges are vital for economic development, public safety, emergency management and touches all our lives – we need to renew this tax.”

Wilson told the chamber board of directors the tax would have a 10-year sunset and said the tax has worked well to maintain Boone County roads for 25 years.

Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer said money received by the City of Ashland for local projects is critical to the city’s budget.

The tax provides about $14 million in funding for roads and bridge repair and maintenance throughout the county.