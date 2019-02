Last week the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce held its annual Awards Banquet. Chamber Award Winners for 2018 include, from left: Business of the Year, Vicki Kemna for Boone Electric Cooperative; Member of the Year, Ann Colgrove of The Callaway Bank; Bob Sappington Community Service Award, Maureen Dalton of the Southern Boone Senior Center; and Rookie of the Year, Whitney Jaegers of Pierson Construction.