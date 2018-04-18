The Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce will gather on Thursday and Friday at various events along with the Southern Boone Economic Development leaders to celebrate business growth.

According to city officials 17 new business licenses were purchased in the past year and, after a leadership breakfast on Thursday there will be various ribbon cuttings on Thursday and Friday.

A key to monopolizing on the residential growth of the Ashland community, says Mayor Gene Rhorer, is having support from other businesses and local government.

“We are all working to create a situation where commercial growth will happen,” Rhorer said. “The city has been very pro-growth and we have worked to situate ourselves where it can be the recipient of that commercial growth.”

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace