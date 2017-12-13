The Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce has had a busy 2017 and is approaching the new year with momentum for more growth.

Chamber President Jason Reynolds will turn over his gavel to President-elect Ann Colgrove in January.

Reynolds and the chamber have seen a number of changes in this past year, including: Growing their membership by re-establishing memberships with those who have not been involved in recent years; Bringing more value to memberships by providing educational seminars during quarterly meetings as well as other benefits such as a small group health plan option, a publication and ongoing representation in Jefferson City.

Reynolds said chamber leaders such as Colgrove, Vicki Kemna and Tracy Eichorn have brought new enthusiasm and new ideas to the chamber.

By Bruce Wallace