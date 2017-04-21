The Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce entertained a good-sized crowd Thursday evening at the annual BBQ sponsored by Callaway Bank, the YMCA, Angell & Co. and Mizzou Therapy. The event was a part of the annual Chamber Days celebration, designed by the chamber to celebrate and promote local small business.

The event also kicked off a slew of activities this weekend in Southern Boone – including:

• Six ribbon cuttings at Ashland businesses beginning at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

• The annual Garden Club Plant Sale from 4-7 Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday at the Senior Center.

• Connections Bank hosts the Elementary School Art Show from 5:30-7 p.m.

• SoBoCo Eagles baseball plays No. 1 ranked South Callaway tonight at 5 p.m. at home.

• The City-Wide Garage Sale started, at some homes, at daybreak today. Most sales will take place on nearly every block in town on Saturday.

• The Mid-Missouri MS Walk takes place at the Middle School from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

• The SoBoCo Learning Garden will host a Garden Monsters fundraiser from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.

Chamber Days kicked off on Thursday morning with the Economic Development Council’s Leadership Breakfast. Vicki Kemna was presented the Economic Development group’s Eagle Award and Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer presented the city’s Business of the Year award to Bill Lloyd Callaway Bank.