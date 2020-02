The Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner for 2019 last Wednesday, after having been rescheduled due to poor weather related road conditions the week before. Back row from left, Kelley McCord – Helping Hands, Tracy Banning – Angell & Co. Insurance, LLC., Bill Lloyd, Jesse Henderson and Eric Barmann of Connections Bank; front Faryn Griffin – Southern Boone Area YMCA and Katie Williamson – Mizzou Physical Therapy.