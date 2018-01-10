The Southern Boone County Historical Society celebrate a trio of anniversaries this Sunday at the Southern Boone Library from 2 to 4 p.m.

The group that tracks Southern Boone history will celebrate the founding of the community of Ashland (in January, 1853) the City of Ashland’s incorporation in 1877 and the establishment of the Historical Society in 2007.

Ashland celebrates three anniversaries this Sunday at the Southern Boone Library.Tim Dollens and Marjory Johnson will make a presentation commemorating each of these events. Refreshments will follow the presentation and everyone is welcome.