Central Bank of Boone County (CBBC) has named Donna Zumwalt as this year’s recipient of The Dorothy Jacobs Customer Service Award. Those who exemplify outstanding customer service and act as a positive role model receive the award.

Fellow employees nominate the winners of this award and every employee at the South County Bank, where Donna Zumwalt is the branch manager, nominated her, along with other employees in the company. One submission called Donna “irreplaceable,” while another said she is “the glue that holds their branch together.”

Donna has been a part of the Southern Boone Community for over 35 years; she is regularly involved in her community and helps in many ways.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~