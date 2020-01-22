In order to kick off the New Year, CBD Connoisseurs is hosting a giveaway including a 50” inch TV, a gift card, and credit towards their CBD brand. Entering the giveaway is simple. Visit CBD Connoisseurs at 108 W Broadway in Ashland and ask the staff about their raffle. Then, spend at least $50 at the store and your name will be entered to win one of three amazing prizes. The giveaway will be held Saturday, February 8th at 4 p.m. and a few lucky winners will be chosen. There will be education provided about their hemp oils and they will also be providing information on what CBD can really do for your body.

By Jessica Rhorer