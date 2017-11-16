Only a few days before the Potterfield family hosted a few hundred people at the Cartwright Business and Technology Park, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources provided the City of Ashland their construction permit to build a new sewer plant.

Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer said the timing was good.

“They are ready to go and we are ready to begin building in order to serve those businesses that will be there,” Rhorer said.

There was no doubt among those attending the private preview at Potterfield’s development off of Rt. H at the Columbia Regional Airport and inside the Ashland city limits.

“This changes everything. Cartwright Business and Technology Park sets the standards of excellence: platting, design, construction and jobs creation,” said Larry Potterfield. “It brings sustainable economic value to Mid-Missouri.”

Covering more than 477 acres of land, the Park currently offers 15 lots of various sizes for commercial and industrial use with additional platting planned for the future. Opportunities are available for businesses of all sizes with adaptable lots that can house buildings anywhere from 4,000 to 400,000 square feet in size.

By Bruce Wallace