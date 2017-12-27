There are a number of newsmaker stories to look forward to in 2018, including elections, more construction and development and growth in Southern Boone, including:

School Board election – Incumbent Joe Miller has indicated he will run for re-election to the school board, incumbent Craig O’Keefe has not yet made that commitment. However, former board member George Carney – who tied Price Nichols in the last election – has signed up and is running.

City Elections – Mayor Gene Rhorer has said he will run for election in the April election and has officially signed up. Leslie Martin, who was appointed to the board after George Campbell’s death last fall, has signed up to run for the 1-year term that will complete Campbell’s full term. Others running for office include Ward One incumbent Danny Clay. Ward Two Aldermen Jim Fasciotti has not yet signed up and has made no indication if he will seek another term.

