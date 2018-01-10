The two holiday week seemed to slow the run for candidates for the spring election.

According to the school board office and Ashlandd City Hall, no new candidates have signed up to qaulify for the election.

Candidates who signed up before the holidays include: Southern Boone School Board: Two open positions, Joe Miller, an incumbent and former board member George Carney have signed up. Incumbent Craig O’Keefe has yet to sign up.

City of Ashland: Ward One – Leslie Martin has signed up to run for the one-year term fulfilling George Campbell’s seat. Incumbent Danny Clay has signed up to run for re-election.

Ward Three – Incumbent Rick Lewis has signed up in hopes of retaining his seat.

Mayor – Incumbent Gene Rhorer will run for re-election.

The deadline for signing up to run for office is January 16, at 5pm at either the school board office or city hall.