Moberly’s new postmaster is the first woman to ever hold the job in this city, according to officials with the Moberly Post Office.

What is Moberly’s gain, many would say, is Ashland’s loss.

Alisa Calvert has 27 years with the U.S. Postal Service – most recently as postmaster with Ashland.

However, Calvert had been on assignment in Moberly for the past few months and was officially named the postmaster there earlier this month.

A new postmaster has yet to be named in Ashland.

Before she started her career, Calvert knew what she was getting into. Her father spent his career with the Postal Service. He, too, served as a postmaster.

After high school graduation, Calvert attended college to foster her love of art and journalism, but said she remembered her father saying she needed to fill out an application at the post office.