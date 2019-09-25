Woody’s Pub and Grub is bringing back the annual King of Wings contest this Saturday, September 28. The event will be open to the public from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm. This long-loved Ashland fundraiser is being held for the fourth consecutive year, and hopes are that this year’s contest is even better than the last. Members within the community are encouraged to drop by and find out who truly makes the best local wings.

Each year, twelve teams composed of people from across the county come together and submit their wings into contest. Though there is a judge’s choice prior to the start of the event, the public picks their own King of Wings once doors open. To be able to try all the wings, citizens must purchase a $13 wristband. With this wristband, they also get a raffle ticket which they place in the container of their favorite team’s wings. This is the voting process. Near the end of the event, the tickets are counted, and the people’s choice is announced. After, the winning team is awarded a prize that typically varies each year.

By Sofi Zeman