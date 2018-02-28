Ann Barber Colgrove has recently been promoted to Senior Vice President by the Board of Directors. As a Mortgage and Commercial Lending Officer, Colgrove is based in the full-service branch on West Broadway in Ashland.

“Ann will oversee lending activities in our South County market and will work with other key leaders to ensure we are effectively delivering services, cultivating new opportunities and supporting existing clients,” said Kim Barnes, President & CEO of The Callaway Bank. “She will also serve on the Bank’s Staff Loan Committee.”

While Colgrove has been with the bank for three years and specializes in commercial and residential lending, she has worked in banking for 25 years.

~ Read the rest in today’s Journal ~