LEAD PHOTO: Favorite Halloween Candy by State; Don’t forget the Optimist Club’s Spooktacular Event tonight from 5-7:30 p.m.

LEAD STORY: Busy Election Ballot Awaits Voters

Southern Boone County voters will should plan to take a few extra minutes to vote next Tuesday on election day.

This year’s mid-term ballot is lengthy, with multiple “spotlight” races and multiple state amendments.

On top of that, if you go during a busy voting time, you may find yourself standing in line – there might be that many voters, according to County Clerk Taylor Burks.

“We’re projecting 63-65% of the registered voters to get out and vote,” Burks said. “That is based on mid-term elections in the past and the number of absentee ballots we’ve seen.”

Burks said mid-term elections are normally have 30% fewer voters than presidential balloting years.

“It’s not an exact science,” Burks said, “but we do have a lot of energy and money being poured into this campaign.”

Burks urged voters to remember to bring a photo ID with them. “Those without an ID can still voter, they can cast a provisional ballot,” Burks said, “and they need to bring their voter ID card.”