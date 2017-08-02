Taylor Burks was named the first member of the Republican Party to be the new Boone County Clerk. He was appointed by Gov. Eric Greitens over Democratic nominee Brianna Lennon.

Burks was sworn into office on Monday by Judge Kevin Crane.

Burks replaces longtime county clerk Wendy Noren, who resigned in June due to health reasons.

Burks is the Director of Distribution, Inventory and Asset Management at the University of Missouri System. In 2008, he received his commission in the United States Navy through OCS and as an active duty officer, he achieved the rank of Lieutenant while serving for nearly eight years. He continues to serve as Lieutenant in the United States Navy Reserves. Burks holds a bachelor’s degree in justice systems from Truman State University, a master’s degree in administrative leadership from the University of Oklahoma, and a master’s degree in accounting from Washington University.

~ There’s more to this story in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace