Monday’s two-inch dusting of snow was simply a prelude to Tuesday’s winter hammer.

Dangerously cold temperatures hit Mid-Missouri Tuesday morning as the thermometer plunged to minus-four degrees and wind chills created a minus-19 degree ice box.

Temperatures climbed to 0-degrees by 10:30 a.m., but were not expected to climb past 11-degrees and the wind chill no warmer than minus-5 degrees.

Schools around Mid-Missouri, all schools in Boone County, including Southern Boone, canceled classes for the day. School was not in session on Monday due to the Martin Luther King holiday.

“We just don’t want the kids waiting at the bus stop in this weather,” said SoBoCo superintendent Chris Felmlee. “We want everyone to stay warm, stay safe.”

By Bruce Wallace