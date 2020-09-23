The American Heart Association recognized Crystal Branch, Southern Boone Primary, PE teacher (retired 2019-2020) with a Lifetime Mission Award for her years of leadership in Kids Heart Challenge. Kids Heart Challenge is an event that teaches Heart Heroes (students) how to take care of their heart while raising awareness in the Community and donations for the American Heart Association to fight heart disease and stroke. Crystal shared her “why” that led to her important role as an outstanding Kids Heart Challenge Lead Volunteer – “It started with my cousin Ben Johnson. He was an American Heart Association Heart Child. I saw what important work the American Heart Association did. I wanted to help other kids have the same opportunity Ben had.” Crystal Branch was a Kids Heart Challenge Lead Volunteer for 18 years – making a difference in so many lives.