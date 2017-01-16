Boone County and Southern Boone officials have been making preparations for the incoming “icemaggedon” storm which will bring a wintry mix of snow and ice to the area this weekend.

Ashland Chief of Police Lyn Woolford said the city has access to the Ashland Optimist Club if there is need for emergency shelter and the Southern Boone Fire Protection volunteers have made arrangement to make their emergency runs, however, officials said they hope to use their fire truck sparingly.

University of Missouri officials closed the campus on Friday at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Only essential employees are asked to be on staff. Southern Boone Superintendent Chris Felmlee said at 2 p.m. on Thursday that he would be calling off school on Friday.

Also, there is no school at SoBoCo on Monday, Jan, 16 due to Martin Luther King day.

