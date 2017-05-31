The Friends of Scounting in Southern Boone County and the Boonslick District are on a fundraising campaign for Boy Scouts.

According to campaign co-chairs Chris Palmer and Brandon Glascock, the Friends of Scouting Campaign is an “important part of the Council’s budget and critical funding needs to be raised from the community.”

“We are looking for help from businesses and the community,” said Glascock, who is an Eagle Scout and a former member of local Troop 134. “I am convinced this program is important because of the character, skills, and principles instilled in young people are the same ideals sought by employers and management teams in nearly every business,” Glascock said.

Glascock and Palmer said funds raised stay within the community and help fund Scouting programs, awards, uniforms, fees, equipment, camp facilities and more.

By Bruce Wallace