A potential partnership with the University of Missouri Healthcare is one of five potential management strategies for the future of Boone Hospital.

The Boone County Hospital Board of Trustees announced five options for the ongoing operation of Boone Hospital Center.

The five proposals include:

• A new lease with current partner BJC HealthCare.

• A new lease with Duke Lifepoint Healthcare.

• Developing a partnership with University of Missouri Health Care.

• Entering into a lease with Saint Luke’s Health System, of Kansas City.

• Operating Boone Hospital Center on a stand-alone basis, with the Trustees possibly entering into a lease agreement with a newly created, not-fo-profit hospital governing board comprised of local leaders.

In a press release on Thursday, the board said they have deferred making the selection until the Board’s election on Tuesday.

Randy Morrow and Bob Wagner won seats on the hospital board in Tuesday’s election.

“The Trustees are taking the time necessary to make a decision that is best for the continued success of BHC and for the future of our patients, takes into considereation our valued constituencies, and assures access to quality health care in Columbia and Central Missouri,” stated the press release.

Boone Hospital is a county-owned hospital with 397-rooms and about 2,000 employees. Their current lease with BJC Health is scheduled to expire in 2020 and its terms require either party to notify the other by December 2018 if they wish the lease to be terminated or renegotiated.

The Trustees said they welcome the opportunity to share their thoughts and receive input from the community.

By Bruce Wallace