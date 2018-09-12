It is now official.

After three decades of partnership, Boone Hospital and BJC have officially agreed to cut ties with each other.

BJC Healthcare will let its lease agreement expire at the end of 2020 it was announced Sept. 4.

Hospital Trustees said in a statement last week that “Our mutual needs no longer closely align.”

The Boone Hospital Trustees have been seeking a new contract – and potentially a new partnership – for two years. After several meetings around Boone County, including one in Ashland, the Trustees announced they would seek a new contract – either with BJC or another partner. The list of options included St. Luke’s Health System, of Kansas City and Duke LifePoint Healthcare, MU Healthcare, a new lease agreement with BJC or operating the hospital on their own.

