For the third year in a row, Boone Hospital Center was ranked the #1 hospital in mid-Missouri by U.S. News & World Report. It also ranked #4 in the state of Missouri.

U.S. News ranks hospitals based on 12 specialties utilizing a mathematical model combining reputation, mortality rate, patient safety and care-related factors such as nursing and patient services. Four additional specialties – ophthalmology, psychiatry, rehabilitation and rheumatology – are ranked solely based on their reputation among specialists nationwide.

~ Get the full story in today’s Journal ~