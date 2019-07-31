For the fifth year in a row, Boone Hospital Center was ranked the #1 hospital in mid-Missouri by U.S. News & World Report. It also ranked #5 in the state of Missouri.

U.S. News ranks hospitals based on 12 specialties utilizing a mathematical model combining reputation, mortality rate, patient safety and care-related factors such as nursing and patient services. Four additional specialties – ophthalmology, psychiatry, rehabilitation and rheumatology – are ranked solely based on their reputation among specialists nationwide.

The U.S. News methodology for rating Procedures and Conditions for nearly every U.S. hospital includes assessment of hospital performance in nine common procedures and conditions: abdominal aortic aneurysm, aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, congestive heart failure, heart bypass surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement and lung cancer surgery. Hospitals are rated as High Performing, Average or Below Average for each procedure or condition, and there is no overall assessment across the group. The analysis includes a mix of risk-adjusted data on mortality, readmission and other outcomes, the occurrence of common types of health care-acquired infections, federally mandated patient satisfaction surveys and selected hospital-survey measures.

Boone Hospital Center was rated High Performing in six of the nine categories: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure treatment, hip replacement surgery, and knee replacement surgery.

The rankings have been published on the U.S. News website, https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/area/mo, and will appear in print in the “Best Hospitals 2019” guidebook.