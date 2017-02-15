Kyle Scheer had 30-seconds to make four shots during halftime of last week’s Southern Boone vs Fulton basketball game.

Scheer, a former New Haven Shamrock star player, needed to make a layup, a free throw, a foul shot, a 3-point shot and a half-court shot to win $250.

Scheer’s half-court heave was just a bit short at the buzzer.

“He didn’t have the best form,” Scheer’s daughter Riley, a member of the Eagles girls team, said afterwards, “a little off-balance. But he made three shots. I’m proud of him.”

Scheer won $25 for a layup, $50 for a made free throw and $75 for a 3-point shot.

The fun was a part of Boone Electric’s annual Shootout, which they take to nine high schools around each basketball season.

Feature Photo: Ashland’s Kyle Scheer lets a half-court shot fly during Thursday’s Boone Electric Shootout. Scheer won $150 for sinking three shots – however he narrowly missed this $100 shot.

By Bruce Wallace