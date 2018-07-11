It’s July and it’s hot.

That means it must be Boone County Fair time.

But regardless of heat or summer thunderstorms, young people will disregard the weather as they lead their goats, bucket calfs and show off their prize rabbits at the fair.

The 183rd edition of the Boone County Fair will have its one week run beginning next Tuesday, running July 17-21 at Sturgeon for the third consecutive year.

While the dates listed for the fair are the 17th through the 21st, the fair will have events beginning with this Friday’s rodeo.

The fair will host a variety of events, including a new Glory Days Rodeo, to be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p. m.

The Boone County Fair parade will be on Saturday, June 14 at 10 a.m. in Sturgeon.

