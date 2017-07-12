The annual Boone County Fair moved to Sturgeon last summer and it worked well enough that they have a return engagement starting this weekend.

While Saturday and Sunday’s opening days are mostly used for set-up, there are a few key events.

The annual Fair Horse Show will be Saturday morning at 8 a.m. The Boone County Fair parade through downtown Sturgeon will be at 10 a.m.

On Sunday the 4H Youth Arts entries will be judged and entries will be checked in for the Ham contest. Ham judging will be on Monday.

4H livestock judging will begin on Tuesday with goats and sheep in the spotlight.

Also on Tuesday will be the crowning of the Boone County Fair Queen, Princess and Teen at 7 p.m. at Sturgeon High School.

By Bruce Wallace