Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson has been appointed to the National Association of Counties (NACo) Justice and Public Safety (JPS) Steering Committee as the Chair of the Juvenile Subcommittee. Incoming NACo President Greg Cox announced the JPS leadership appointments for the 2018-2019 term on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Janet has served on the JPS Steering Committee for three years.

Prior to her service as Boone County Commissioner, Janet worked for 25 years in the Missouri State Public Defender System. Since her election to the Commission in 2012, she has focused attention on county-wide efforts to improve the criminal justice system, including addressing risk factors leading to involvement with the criminal justice system. These efforts include the County’s participation in the Stepping Up Initiative, which focuses on mental illness in jails, and the Data-Driven Justice Initiative, which focuses on developing resource-saving interventions for populations who may be better served by jail alternatives.

