Boone County will celebrate its Bicentennial in 2020 and work is already underway to create a memorable experience for all citizens of Boone County. The Boone County Bicentennial Committee is asking for community input to help make one of these experiences inclusive of all aspects and all communities of Boone County.

Local artist/educator Stacy Self (Wildy World) will be creating a large mural in the shape of Boone County that depicts 200 years of Boone County history. Self, well-known for her work creating murals as community collaborations, will divide the entire space into pieces, each representing distinct geographic sections of the County. For each piece, she will seek community input about what is unique and important about that area.

