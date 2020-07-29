Boone County residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can now access mental health supports through the University of Missouri Psychological Services Clinic. Adults can receive up to five teletherapy sessions at no cost thanks to funding provided through the Boone County Community Health/Medical Fund.

“COVID-19 has increased stress related to layoffs or work changes, financial instability, health concerns, family relationships, parenting, social isolation, and changes in every aspect of daily life,” says Psychological Service Clinic Director, Dr. Debora Bell, “Everyone is affected in some way, and help with building coping resources can make these stressors much more manageable.”

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~