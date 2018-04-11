Southern Boone realtors are not letting a little cold weather get in the way of them getting a jump on the home selling season.

Despite the unseasonal temperatures, local realtors report plenty of activity as “For Sale” signs are popping up in every Ashland neighborhood.

“I think it is going to be another great year,” said Ashland Re/Max agent Ashlee Binggeli.” You are seeing houses spending less time on the market because there is a high demand in Ashland. A lot of families coming in from Columbia and Jeff City as they are loving the schools, loving the small-town environment.”

At the end of March, there were 54 residential listings in Southern Boone – not counting vacant land or lots. In Boone County, according to the MLS real estate numbers, there were 2,465 listings, including residential, rental, vacant land and commercial listings.

Ashland neighborhoods are sprouting a number of new homes – including Liberty Landing, Southwinds, Sunset Meadows and Setters Knoll.

But those aren’t the only homes selling.

Realtor Brandon Glascock, of Ashland’s South County Realty, said while the real estate market in Southern Boone focus is on new homes, many buyers are taking advantage of getting better deals per square-foot with well-kept older homes.

By Bruce Wallace