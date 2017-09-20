Parents, there are a few days this school year your Primary Students won’t mind getting to school a few minutes early.

The Primary School Book Swap is being held 12 more times this school year and it provides students a way to pick up free, new (to them) books to take home and read.

The event is 7:30 a.m.-7:50 a.m. on Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and 26, Nov. 9 and Dec. 21. The 2018 dates include Jan. 11 and 25, Feb. 8, March 15, April 12 and 26 and May 10.

“Kids can bring any book they want to swap and then they leave with a different, “new” book,” explained SoBoCo Primary reading teacher Jessica Bach.

By Bruce Wallace