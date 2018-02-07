The Southern Boone High School Library and English Department will hold a Book Fair at Barnes and Noble bookstore on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. The store is at the Columbia Mall, 2208 Bernadette Dr.

According to high school librarian Katie Dunn, members of the Southern Boone choir will provide entertainment, the English teachers and library staff will be at the book fair. Those purchasing books can present a voucher – available at the high school office – or mention Southern Boone High School and a portion of the net sale will benefit the school library.

“We hope everyone comes by to be a part of this and supports this fund raising effort for the school library,” Dunn said.

If you cannot attend, you can support the school library by making purchases online by visiting: BN.com/bookfairs and making a purchase between Feb. 24 and March 1.