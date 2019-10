Due to a water main break, Consolidated Water has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for customers in the Gans Rd area from 8 a.m. today, October 3, until approximately 4 p.m. tomorrow, October 4, 2019.

Water service area affected:

Gans Rd., Bearfield Rd., Rock Quarry Rd., Happy Hollow Rd., and 52-5-6300 Hwy 163 S.