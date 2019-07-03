Boone County regretfully announces the unexpected death of Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Director Tom Hurley.

Boone County Commissioners Dan Atwill, Fred Parry and Janet Thompson issue the following statement:

“We are saddened by the loss of our colleague and dear friend Tom Hurley. He was a Boone County native whose love for this community and his friendly and engaging personality were evident by anyone who met him.

Before serving his community at OEM, he was the emergency management coordinator for Eau Claire County, Wisconsin. Tom came back to Boone County in 2016 to serve as the OEM deputy director and was currently serving as the director. Tom was a highly respected member of the Boone County family who dedicated his entire career to emergency services. His qualities and attributes helped build OEM to be a valuable partner in helping increase Boone County’s resiliency. Most recently, Tom was instrumental in efforts to mitigate the impact of the flood on communities throughout Boone County.

On behalf of Boone County, we wish to express our deepest condolences to Tom’s family and friends and express our heartfelt appreciation for Tom’s service to the residents of Boone County.”