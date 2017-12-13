The Ashland Board of Aldermen approved Mayor Gene Rhorer’s selection of Leslie Martin as the new Ward 1 alderman. She will replace the late George Campbell.

The action came as last Tuesday’s regularly scheduled aldermen meeting.

Mayor Rhorer said he selected Martin based upon her outlook on several projects going on in the city and her willingness to run for re-election. In other action:

• The aldermen approved an increase in base water rates. Rates will be increased again in 2018 as the building of a new sewer treatment plan will begin.

By Bruce Wallace