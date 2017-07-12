“Big Pharma: Market Failure” will be presented at the Southern Boone Library on Wednesday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and a video and discussion will be held from 7-8:30 p.m.

The presentation is free – no tickets or reservations are required.

There will also be a panel of three to discuss this with the viewers: Ms. Margaret Riesenmy from Wilton, Dr Ed Weisbart formerly worked for Express Scrips, and Ashland physician Dr. Bridget Early.

The documentary film was financed by Richard Master, CEO of MCS Industries. Master cited the skyrocketing cost of pharmaceuticals – his company spend over a half-million dollars on prescription drugs for his employees – as motivation for making the film.

“Big Pharma: Market Failure” is a new documentary that looks at facts and makes an effective business case for potential change.