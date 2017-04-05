Four Ashland youth have been working hard all Spring Break to bring James and the Giant Peach to the stage at TRYPS Institute at Stephens College.

If you’re not familiar with this childhood classic by Roald Dahl, here’s a brief synopsis: When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach… and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities but, after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements. Thanks to James’ quick wit and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family. The dangerous voyage is a success, but the adventure takes a whole new twist once they land on the Empire State Building.

Two complete casts, both with Southern Boone students, will be performing for area schoolchildren this week. The show wlll culminate with one public performance for each cast: Friday April 7 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m.

All shows will take place in the Macklanburg Playhouse on the Stephens College Campus. In the Friday cast, you’ll see Addison Miller (Spider). The Saturday cast will feature Cailyn Cheney (James), Lexi Borisenko (Ladybug) and Sydney Borisenko in various roles.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at www.trypskids.com.