Construction is accelerating at the Baptist Home at their new Ashland campus and a major funding announcement last week will create another segment of that campus.

The Baptist Home Corporate Office announced that the project had been issued a $100,000 Challenge Grant from the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation of Oklahoma for the construction of a new chapel at the Ashland site.

The Baptist Home Trustees have named the chapel the Duke-Nelson Chapel in memory of two prominent Missouri Baptist leaders, Nelson Duke and Tom Nelson and their wives.

To be awarded the grant, $800,000 of the $900,000 project must be raised by July 10, 2019, one year from the issuance. As of today, $368,825 has been secured for this project. The chapel will be built as one part of a larger community center for social gatherings, activities and worship.

