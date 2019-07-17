A development five years in the making, The Baptist Home is officially occupied with its first two residents who have moved into independent living.

The Baptist Home began the Ashland Campus project in 2014, annexing a total of 73 acres and commercializing the west land between Route H and Route M along State Highway 63.

In the last five years, the Baptist Home has supplied utilities to the area. The infrastructure development was a cost share for the Baptist Home and Consolidated Water, with two water mains supplying the campus. Other utilities include: Boone County Electric, Ameren Gas, Socket for fiber optic broadband and sewer service with the City of Ashland.

“The forced main that extends from the Baptist Home to the Potterfield property was roughly $2 million, of which Mr. Potterfield paid roughly $940,000 and the Baptist Home paid $405,000. The city paid the remainder,” said Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer.

The project became privatized and was headed up by the Potterfield Group and ultimately will be turned over to the city. Potterfield bidded out and awarded it to C.L. Richardon.

By Carson Blake