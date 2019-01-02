Lead Photo: An aerial view of construction of the Baptist Home of Ashland shows the seven duplexes under construction. Residents will move there in the first half of 2019.

Lead Story: Baptist Home to welcome residents in spring

Motorists along Highway 63 can easily see the progress at the Baptist Home of Ashland – seven buildings under construction that administrator Steve Long says will house new residents in 2019.

The independent living duplexes are the first step towards building a retirement community with a small town feel on the 73-acre campus.

After their dedication in April, construction ran into several detours – including several weather delays – but Long said construction is now moving at a steady pace.

“This is the first stage of Phase 1,” Long said, “and we look for residents to be moving in by late spring.”

