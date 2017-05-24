The City of Ashland Board of Aldermen gave its first approval to the final plat for the Ashland Baptist home at their regularly scheduled meeting last Tuesday.

In a brief agenda, the Ashland Baptist Home plans were the key vote of the evening.

The Aldermen will be required to give final approval at their June 6 meeting, the only remaining concern by local officials is access to the Baptist Home campus by way of Highway 63. However, Mayor Gene Rhorer dismissed the concern, noting that it was going to have to be dealt with by MoDot. “We want to work with them (the Baptist Home) in every way possible, but anything to do with Highway 63 has to go through MoDot,” Rhorer said.