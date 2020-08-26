Dear Parents, Guardians, Students and School Community Stakeholders,

Welcome back to a new school year! I know there is a wide mix of emotions as we begin a new school year. I hope students are excited to come back. Despite the uncertainties we are dealing with, it is my utmost desire to provide a safe learning environment that is fulfilling to every student, regardless if it is in-seat or online instruction. I know we are about to begin a year filled with hope, faith, and compassion for each other as we face uncertainty. I wish everyone the greatest success as we begin our educational journey of the 2020-2021 school year together.

