Just as SoBoCo teachers and administrators cite excessive absences as a problem for students, attendance and excessive absences is a looming problem for members of the Southern Boone School Board.

At the board’s regularly scheduled monthly board meeting on Nov. 13, Superintendent Chris Felmlee was forced to call an ill Joe Miller, who participated via speaker phone in order for there to be a quorum.

While most of the board members have missed one or two meetings, new board member Dawn Sapp has missed four full meetings since her April election and attended only the executive session in September, attending only the April, June and October meetings. Sapp missed the September meeting, however, she arrived in time for the Executive Session portion of that meeting. She also attended the board retreat in August.

By Bruce Wallace